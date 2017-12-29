Home ministry gazettes prohibition order on 21 publications

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 29 — The Home Ministry (KDN) has gazetted a prohibition order on 21 publications as their contents may be detrimental to security and public order; jeopardising morality and public interest; as well as corrupting the minds of the public.

Its secretary-general, Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim said the order was issued through the Government Gazette P.U (A) 391-401 dated Dec 19, 2017.

He said the prohibition was under Section 7(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (Act 301).

“The order stipulates that the printing, importation, production, reproduction, publication, sale, issuance, circulation, distribution or possession of the publications are strictly prohibited in Malaysia.

“On the whole, all the publications are deemed detrimental and misleading to the readers especially the young... These (publications) are not suitable for general reading,” he said in a statement.

The titles of the banned publications are:

1. Assalamualaikum (May Peace Be Upon You): Observations On The Islamisation Of Malaysia

2. Qun Jiao Wang Shi

3. 36F Da Bo Mei De You Huo

4. Gou Nan Nv No. 2

5. Antithesis

6. Loaded (Issue number 242)

7. 100 Keajaiban Di Dunia

8. Amalan Mustajab Dan Murah Rezeki

9. Senjata & Pendinding Mukmin

10. Asma Ul-Husna: Rahsia Dan Amalan 99

11. Nama Allah

12. Rahsia Dan Kelebihan Kayu Kokka: Jenis Kayu Bahtera Nabi Nuh AS – Tongkat Nabi Musa AS

13. Perjalanan Yang Cemerlang 1930 – 1980 Mempromosi fahaman komunisme.

14. Intense Pleasure

15. Warisan Ilmu Tok Kenali Kelantan – Hampir Tidak Kesampaian Berakhir Tiada Kesudahan

16. Warisan Ilmu Tok Kenali Kelantan – Dimanakan Ku Cari Ganti

17. Warisan Ilmu Tok Kenali Kelantan – Jangan Sampai Terlihat Adanya Diri

18. Warisan Ilmu Tok Kenali Kelantan – Pencarian Ilmu Dipenghujung Rasa

19. Agama Masa Depan : Perspektif Filsafat Perennial

20. 25 Kisah Mukjizat Rasulullah

21. Meneladani Rasulullah & Cerita Lain

As such, Alwi said individuals who had been printing, importing, producing, reproducing, publishing, selling, issuing, circulating, offering to sell, distributing or in possession of the banned materials were considered to have committed an offence.

“If convicted, they can be imprisoned for up to three years or fined not exceeding RM20,000 or both, under Section 8 (2) of Act 301,” he said.

Alwi also urged the public to report to the ministry’s Publication and Quran Text Control Division at 03-88868047 or fax to 03-88891682 or forward to KDN Integrated Public Complaints System at http://moha.spab.gov.my if the publications were still found in the market. — Bernama