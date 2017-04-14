Last updated Friday, April 14, 2017 8:38 pm GMT+8

Home Ministry dismisses rumours of new regulations on communication

Friday April 14, 2017
06:07 PM GMT+8

The Home Ministry dismissed as untrue a social media message stating it had issued new regulations governing telephone and social media communication. — AFP file picThe Home Ministry dismissed as untrue a social media message stating it had issued new regulations governing telephone and social media communication. — AFP file picPUTRAJAYA, April 14 — The Home Ministry today dismissed as untrue a social media message stating it had issued new regulations governing telephone and social media communication.

Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim said the recycled message on social media was not issued by the ministry and had nothing to do with it.

“The people are advised to exercise caution with regards to such false messages that go viral,” he said in a statement.

The message had stated that all telephone calls were being recorded, all social media and forums were being monitored and communication devices were linked to the ministry system. — Bernama

