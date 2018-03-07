Home Ministry, Bukit Aman urged to suspend CID chief pending MACC probe

Johor PKR chief Hassan Abdul Karim (third left) said both the Home Ministry and also Royal Malaysian Police have a duty to temporary suspend Wan Ahmad from his position. ― Picture by Saiful Adli JamianJOHOR BARU, March 7 ― Johor PKR wants Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd suspended as the country’s director of criminal investigations pending anti-graft investigations into his Australian bank accounts.

The state PKR chief Hassan Abdul Karim said the move will prove the police’s commitment to integrity as well as enable the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to conduct a thorough investigation on Wan Ahmad was formerly Johor police chief.

“For us, there is a need to have separation of powers when it comes to such cases.

“The home minister who is also Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun need to look into this,” he told reporters outside the Johor MACC complex here today.

Hassan was accompanied by Johor PKR deputy chief Jimmy Phua Wee Tse, the party’s Tebrau chief Steven Choong and other members who had earlier filed a report with the MACC to investigate the matter.

Australian media reported last week that is federal police had frozen Wan Ahmad’s Sydney bank accounts, locking in some A$320,000 (RM970,000) over questionable cash deposits suspected to be from money laundering.

Hassan said the processes of law must be followed and urged Malaysians to refrain from jumping to conclusions.

“For us, there is a need to be fair to Wan Ahmad Najmuddin and I believe that a detailed MACC investigation can clear his name.

“If he passes, then he has integrity and can continue his duties in Bukit Aman. If not he needs to leave,” he added.

On Monday, theSun Daily reported that MACC has started investigations on cash deposits into Wan Ahmad’s Australian bank after an unidentified whistleblower lodged a report with the commission on Monday.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki was quoted as saying that the complainant is protected under the Whistleblowers Protection Act and his identity cannot be publicly revealed.

Since the Australian media expose, IGP Mohamad Fuzi has said Wan Ahmad’s money in his Australian accounts came from the sale of property in Shah Alam, Selangor and were to fund his children’s education.