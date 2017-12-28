Home Ministry bans Zaid Ibrahim’s book ‘Assalamualaikum’

The Federal Government gazette on Datuk Zaid Ibrahim's book was dated December 19, and was signed by the Home Minister on December 4. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The Home Ministry has banned a book written by DAP politician and former de facto law minister Datuk Zaid Ibrahim two years ago, The Star reported today.

The Federal Government gazette on the book titled Assalamualaikum: Observations on the Islamisation of Malaysia was dated December 19, and was signed by the Home Minister on December 4.

The order said the 2015 book is “likely to be prejudicial to public order as well as public interest and is likely to alarm public opinion”.

The 203-page paperback was published by ZI Publications Sdn Bhd, and bookstore MPH described it as covering the nature, origins, and the meaning behind rising political Islamisation in the country over the last few decades.

In the same report, Zaid was quoted saying he was unaware of the ban.

“I hold strongly to the view that the future of the country and its prosperity depends on whether Malays are able to think properly about important issues,” he reportedly said.

“Since Islamisation is an important issue to them, I felt it necessary to give my views on the subject, so the Malays have an opportunity to understand it from a different perspective.”

Zaid was also quoted saying he would consult his lawyer Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram for a possible judicial review.