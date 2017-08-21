Home Ministry bans 18 publications deemed detrimental to society

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 21 — The Home Ministry (KDN) has issued a prohibition order on 18 publications as their contents may be detrimental to security and public order, jeopardising morality and public interest, and corrupting the minds of the public.

The ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim in a statement today said the order was issued through Government Gazette P.U (A) 206-208 and P.U (A) 210-220 dated July 27, 2017.

He said the prohibition was under Section 7(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (Act 301).

“This order specifies that the printing, importation, production, reproduction, publication, sale, distribution, issuance, circulation, distribution or possession of the publications are strictly prohibited in Malaysia,” he said.

Among the publications are ‘Fatimah Az-Zahara Wanita Solehah Sinaran Zaman’ which contains elements of Shi’a teachings while ‘Misteri Merong Maha Kuasa dan Penyebaran Islam di Timur (Part 1) Kisah Khalifah Sharif Yang Di-Pertuan Kedah dan Legasinya’ was found to have misleading historical facts which deviate from real facts on Kedah.

Other publications entitled ‘Humanisme Islam: Kajian terhadap Pemikiran Filosofis Muhammad Arkoun’ and ‘Breaking The Silence: Voices of Moderation, Islam in a Constitutional Democracy’ contain elements promoting liberalism and pluralism which are contrary to Islam’s Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah (Sunni) teachings.

Eleven publications were also found to contain translations and facts that are against Sunni teachings.

The publications are ‘Kisah Para Nabi’, ‘Kasyaf Al-Haq (Mengenal Allah)’, ‘Kisah-kisah Ghaib Dalam Hadis Sahih’, ‘Agama Allah Rahmat dan Penyelamat Bagi Seluruh Alam’, ‘At-Thariq Ilallah Thariqat Al-Hassaniyyah’, ‘Berdialog Dengan Jin Islam’, ‘Piramid: Rahsia Purba Yang Dapat Anda Manfaatkan’, ‘Menyingkap Misteri Pulau Besar’, ‘Bid’ah Menurut Ahli Sunnah Wal-Jamaah (Di Dalam Buku ini Terjawab Berbagai Persoalan Bid’ah) Jilid 1’, ‘Aina Allah? Mana Allah’ and ‘Menanti Buah Hati dan Hadiah Untuk Yang Dinanti’.

“These publications could cause confusion to the public and are categorised as deviating from the true teachings of Islam,” said Alwi.

The other publications, ‘28 Hari: Jurnal Rock N Roll + Anarki Di Kuala Lumpur’, ‘Habibi’ and ‘Drive Me Wild’ were found to contain sexually explicit narration and images promoting social freedom.

“On the whole, all the publications are deemed detrimental and misleading to readers, especially the young, and these are not suitable for general reading,” Alwi said.

“Individuals who print, import, produce, reproduce, publish, sell, issue, circulate, offer to sell, distribute or are in possession of the banned materials are considered to have committed an offence.

“If convicted, they can be imprisoned for up to three years or fined not exceeding RM20,000 or both, under Section 8 (2) of Act 301,” he warned.

He said if the publications were still found in the market, the public could report to the Publication and Quran Text Control Division, KDN at 03-88868047 or fax to 03-88891682 or forward to KDN Integrated Public Complaints System at http: //moha.spab .gov.my — Bernama