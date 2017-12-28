Home Minister: Malaysia to request Karachi weapon smuggler’s extradition

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the extradition under the mutual legal assistance deal with Pakistan is required to investigate and charge the man, who was suspected to be linked to the Islamic State terrorist group. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — Malaysia will request for Pakistan to extradite the former’s citizen Al Muhd Alfie Kqhyriel, who was caught trying to smuggle firearms in Karachi airport on Saturday, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

In a report by The Star, the home minister said the extradition under the mutual legal assistance deal with Pakistan is required to investigate and charge the man, who was suspected to be linked to terrorist group Islamic State (IS), here.

“We want the suspect to be extradited to Malaysia so that we can carry out investigations according to Malaysian law and security.

“Subsequently, we want him to be charged and penalised in Malaysia,” the deputy prime minister was quoted saying in Tebedu, Sarawak.

Zahid said local police are working with Interpol to get more details about the arrest, and he also thanked Pakistan’s authorities for informing Putrajaya about the case.

“We will not compromise with regard to the matter of a Malaysian trying to bring in firearms from another country and this is something we will continue to monitor,” he reportedly said.

On Saturday, Pakistani media reported that Alfie was arrested at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport today prior to boarding a flight to Bangkok. A Thai intelligence’s source was reported saying he was making his way to Malaysia.

Airport authorities had found and seized four pistols, eight magazines and 70 bullets hidden in his luggage and shoes.

The police later confirmed that a Malaysian national had been detained at the Karachi airport as he was believed to have attempted to smuggle out firearms from that country.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the Malaysian police had been informed about the detention of the 20-year-old man who originated from Kuching, Sarawak.