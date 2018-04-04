Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Holiday if polling falls on school day, says minister

Wednesday April 4, 2018
Mahdzir said there are 10,200 schools with more than 5 million students and 430,000 teachers nationwide, but not all schools will be used as polling centres. — Bernama picMahdzir said there are 10,200 schools with more than 5 million students and 430,000 teachers nationwide, but not all schools will be used as polling centres. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The Education Ministry will declare a school holiday if the 14th general election is held on a weekday, said Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

The minister was reported as saying by the Kosmo! newspaper that this was to allow schools to be used as polling centres.

He said there are 10,200 schools with more than 5 million students and 430,000 teachers nationwide, but not all schools will be used as polling centres.

“Probably only half of the number will be directly involved in the polls. The ministry is prepared to do what is necessary,” he said.

The general election must be called by June 24, failing which Parliament will be automatically dissolved and polls held within 60 days.

However, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is expected to seek the dissolution of Parliament this Friday.

