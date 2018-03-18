Holiday fun for special kids at Movie Animation Park Studios

About 500 disadvantaged and special needs children from Perak are treated to a visit at the Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) in Ipoh March 17, 2018. — Malay Mail picturesPOH, March 18 — It was a fun day out for around 500 disadvantaged and special needs children from across Perak who were treated to visit with the Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) here yesterday.

The MAPS' Day Out event organised by the theme park catered to about a dozen homes as well as preschools throughout the state.

Dubbed “Your Colourful Holiday,” the event was specially organised for the holidaying children to relax after their hard work at school.

The children, from ages three and 18, experienced the thrilling rides and attraction offered at the Asia's first animation theme park.

MAPS chief operating officer Mohd Farid Abdul Aziz said that day-out was part of the park's corporate social responsibility efforts.

“We are very glad to constantly reach out to the children from all over Perak. Despite that, it's just small smiles that we have placed on their faces, the memories that these children will carry maybe for a lifetime,” he told reporters when met at MAPS.

Mohd Farid said MAPS has been organising MAPS' Day Out on every festivity and school breaks and will continue carrying out such events.

Fun rides are among the attractions offered at Asia's first animation theme park in Ipoh for the children March 17, 2018. MAPS has also prepared various activities for the school break from March 17 to 25.

“Every day, we will have different programmes, activities and shows for the children who visit the park during the school break.

“Some of the activities are like treasure hunt games, colouring contest, puzzle game and many more.

“We have kick-started the school holiday programme by bringing in these children from various homes, preschools and education centres around the state,” he added.

Mohd Farid also said local artists such as Ruffedge, Joe Flizzow, Bunkface and many more will perform at the park for his school holiday.

Yesterday, the children enjoyed line-ups prepared for them such a special screening of BoBoiboy the Movie as well as an exclusive meet-and-greet session with BoBoiBoy Galaxy, Treasure Hunt and BoBoiBoy Galaxy Card Battle.

They were also treated to meals at the MAPS's themed restaurants.

Among the homes and preschools that participated were Pusat Jagaan Anak-anak Yatim dan Miskin Nurul Iman, Asrama Anak-anak Yatim Nurul Ihsan, Little Caliphs Permata Ilham, Rumah Kanak-kanak Sultan Abdul Aziz, Pertubuhan Anak-anak Yatim Darussalam, Vision Home, Asrama Darussalam Kampung Melayu Medan Gopeng, and Sekolah Semangat Maju.

Also included were Children EduFun Learning, Tadika Smart IQ, Taska Khaleefah CIlik as well as children from the paediatric ward of Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun.

Firzan, 9, from Rumah Kanak-kanak Sultan Abdul Aziz in Kuala Kangsar, said he was happy to be part of the event and enjoyed the attractions and games.

“It's really fun today. I got to play many games and thrilling rides with my friends,” he said.

Keshava Ganesan, 14 from EduFun Learning Centre, Ipoh, said that this was his first time to MAPS.

“I never came here before. This is my first time here and the place is amazing. It has a lot of shows and attractions.

“We thank the organisers for allowing us to visit MAPS,” he said.

MAPS is offering a special discount for school holiday, in which visitors may visit the park in the evening from 5pm to 10pm at a special rate at RM35.

MAPS also will host the Stunt Legends Bike and Car in the night during the school holiday for the first time since it started its operation four years ago.