Hold on to ‘Malaysian Dream’ in 2018 for children’s sake, Guan Eng says

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng urged Malaysians today to hold fast to values of freedom, justice, integrity, democracy and prosperity for all in 2018. — Picture by K.E.OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Federal Opposition lawmaker Lim Guan Eng urged Malaysians today to hold fast to values of freedom, justice, integrity, democracy and prosperity for all in 2018.

The DAP secretary-general said those values encapsulated what he touted as the “Malaysian Dream” and is not a monopoly of any one generation, gender or ethnic group.

“This Malaysian Dream promises a future for all our children, not just the children of the few cronies and well-connected in power,” he said in his 2018 new year message.

He emphasised that holding fast to such a dream was necessary to secure a better future.

The Bagan MP urged Malaysians to dream big and make their country one that “cherishes facts and truth, not fake news and lies… fights corruption, not use it as a political weapon to frame up and smear the reputation of political opponents… values excellence instead of pursuing a culture of mediocrity”.

He also urged Malaysians to dream of a country that protects fundamental rights, the environment, respects the rights and dignity of women and other citizens, including privacy.

“That is why we must never ever give up. HAPPY NEW YEAR 2018!” he concluded in his statement.