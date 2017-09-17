HKL director says three tahfiz centre fire victims discharged

Three tahfiz centre students here who received treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (pic) following a fire were discharged last night. — Screenshot from GoogleKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Three tahfiz centre students here who received treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) following a fire at the centre early on Thursday, were discharged last night.

HKL director Datuk Dr Zaininah Mohd Zain said they were discharged after their conditions stabilised.

They would be given follow-up treatment for trauma over the incident, she said when met by reporters at HKL here today.

With this development, four more who were injured in the incident were still being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), she said.

Dr Zaininah said visitors including family members were not allowed to visit the victims at the ICU to avoid infection.

A total of 21 students and two teachers who were wardens at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Tahfiz Centre in Jalan Keramat Ujung, here, perished after they were trapped in the fire at 5.15 am on the third floor of the three-storey building.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) director-general Tan Sri Othman Mustapha when met said most tahfiz centres had complied with the safety guidelines set by state governments.

Othman said only several premises had not done so, and all aspects of safety of their buildings must be scrutinised.

In the guidelines, certain safety aspects must be complied with and inspected periodically and adhering to the standard stipulated by the Fire and Rescue Department and other related government agencies. — Bernama