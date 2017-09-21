Hitz.fm apologises for ‘transphobia’ video

Nisha criticised the radio station for the video, saying that it encourages negative public perception against the transgender community in Malaysia. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Popular radio station Hitz.fm apologised today for a video sketch that had been denounced by internet users for its allegedly transphobic nature.

“We at Hitz.fm would like to apologise for the said video, and have since removed it. Thank you,” the station said in a terse WhatsApp statement to Malay Mail Online when contacted for comment.

The original video has been removed from the radio station’s social media accounts, although other internet users have saved and reproduced it on Facebook and Twitter.

In the video, Hitz.fm’s Morning Crew deejays Arnold Loh and Ryan De Alwis, better known as RD, were seen crossing paths with a long-haired person whom they mistook to be a girl and vomitted afterwards.

Prominent transgender activist Nisha Ayub was among those who had spotted the Hitz.fm video and made a screen capture with the controversial caption that read: “When a pretty girl turns out to be a guy. Have you ever been so startled you feel like throwing up?”

Denouncing the skit as a ‘transphobia” video, she posted it on her Facebook account and urged other users to share it.

