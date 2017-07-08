Hishamuddin: Let authorities probe missing radar case

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKOTA BHARU, July 8 — The Ministry of Defence leaves it to authorities to investigate into the alleged loss of a container containing hi-tech military radar at Tanjung Pelepas Port in Johor recently.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said this was because the case is related to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department and other ministries.

“I will never protect my ministry’s staff from the law if there are found to be involved,” “ he told reporters after opening the Youth, Wanita and Puteri delegates meeting of Ketereh Umno division in Kadok today.

Hishammuddin, who is also Umno vice-president, said no party should jump to conclusion and accuse others of wrong doing until the investigation was completed.

“This is important for the morale of military personnel who have the responsibility of maintaining national security, what with the worrying situation in southern Mandanao, the Philippines.

“I have to defend the ATM (Malaysian Armed Forces) because they have the big task to maintain the security of our country in a region where Daesh has established itself in Marawi City,” he added.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had recorded statements of six individuals to aid investigation into the ‘missing radar” case.

Its deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki said the six individuals, aged between 37 and 48, gave their statements at its office in Johor on Tuesday (July 4).

Customs director-general Datuk T. Subromaniam said in a brief statement on June 29 that the container was never missing but had actually reached its destination in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

It was reported that the container from Australia had gone missing after being detained by customs in Johor for not having the proper permit under the Strategic Trade Act 2010. — Bernama