Hishammuddin: Dr Mahathir’s attempt to lure Hindraf is a desperate move

Former Malaysian prime minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad, October 18, 2013. — Reuters picKUANTAN, Aug 19 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today described Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed’s meeting with Hindraf to lure the human rights action force to join the opposition pact as a desperate move.

Hishammuddin, who is also Defense Minister, said Dr Mahathir was also seen to have acted in total disregard of other parties in the pact as the meeting was held without any discussion with them first.

“It is probably a desperate move because he simply left other leaders in the opposition pact out of consideration...maybe he just followed his desire, or perhaps personal and emotional considerations.

“No teamwork spirit...and this is before they can even form a government,” he told reporters after opening the Paya Besar Umno Division Delegates Conference here today.

Also present were Paya Besar Umno chief Datuk Seri Abdul Manan Ismail, Wanita Umno chief Datuk Seri Siti Zaharah Sulaiman and Umno Youth chief Mohd Shahar Abdullah.

Hishammuddin said in response to PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s statement that Dr Mahathir’s call for Hindraf to join the opposition never been discussed before by the opposition pact’s top leadership.

“I hope the people can judge for themselves, do not pledge peace and harmony. I do not say that the Barisan Nasional (BN) is perfect, but the alternative is actually not a good option either,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the Umno election machinery had travelled to 22 of the 191 divisions across the country to explain to the grass roots about the 2014 election guidelines manual to help Umno and BN to win the GE14 through a series of workshops and briefings.

The manual, among others, includes strategies to win the hearts of the voters, including young people, soldiers and other government employees through the integrated movement of Jalinan Rakyat (JR) by Wanita, Pemuda and Puteri to win BN candidates.

He also hoped that the same manual would be adapted by all BN component parties as there were certain areas requiring high spirits and enthusiasm from the component parties so that ruling government will be able to retain power. — Bernama