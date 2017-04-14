Hishammuddin’s appointment gets full support from Cabinet

PUTRAJAYA, April 14 — The appointment of Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as the Minister With Special Functions at the Prime Minister’s Department received full support from the cabinet ministers, said Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said all cabinet ministers including Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed their support for the appointment which was discussed at the cabinet meeting last Wednesday.

Khairy, who is also Umno Youth head, refuted speculation that the appointment was linked to the Prime Minister, his deputy or the next Umno election.

“The appointment is also welcomed because Umno needs strong senior leaders in the government besides preparing the party to face the next general election,” he said when asked to comment on the appointment of Hishammuddin.

The appointment of Hishammuddin, who is also the Defence Minister, as the Minister With Special Functions was announced by the Prime Minister in a statement last Wednesday.

According to Najib, the appointment will enable Hishammuddin to carry out his task besides his responsibility as the Defence Minister.

Khairy also said Hishammuddin’s appointment also received positive reaction from the grassroots. — Bernama