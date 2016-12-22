Hishammuddin visits victim of RMAF plane crash

A RMAF Beechcraft B200T aircraft from the RMAF base in Subang crashed near Terminal Peluru, Butterworth Air Base, Penang. — Picture taken from Facebook/Info Kemalangan & Bencana Malaysia KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein today visited one of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) officers who were injured in an RMAF aircraft mishap at Butterworth Air Base yesterday evening.

Hishamuddin arrived at 2 pm accompanied by Malaysian Armed Forces chief General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and RMAF chief General Datuk Seri Affendi Buang.

He spent about 15 minutes with Lieutenant Hamdi Hanafi, 26, who was transferred to the Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital (HAT Mizan), Wangsa Maju here after receiving early treatment at the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ), Penang soon after the incident yesterday.

It is understood, Hamdi, who is from Beranang, Selangor suffered from internal injuries in the accident involving a RMAF Beechcraft B-200T aircraft.

Hishammuddin also met Hamdi’s family including his parents and wife who were in the ward where he was being treated.

“‘I saw Hamdi’s spirit was very strong despite having undergone such horrendous moments and it should be emulated by all military personnel including myself in shouldering our duties for country and race.

“‘It is one of the biggest sacrifices as a military personnel,”‘ he said when met by reporters after the visit here yesterday.

In the incident yesterday evening, a RMAF Beechcraft B200T aircraft from the RMAF base in Subang crashed near Terminal Peluru, Butterworth Air Base, Penang.

The incident at 5.18 pm killed RMAF pilot Major C. Kayamboo while three others were hurt including Hamdi.

The two others who were injured, Captain Wai Lik, 26, of Mentakab, Pahang and Airforce Sergeant Mohd Sofi Azizan, 29, of Sik, Kedah had been transferred to the Penang Hospital for further treatment. — Bernama