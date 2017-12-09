Hishammuddin: Umno will defend monarchy against Opposition’s rudeness

Umno vice president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein gives his winding up speech at the 2017 Umno General Assembly in Putra World Trade Centre, December 9, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Umno will not tolerate any disrespect towards the royal institution, especially if it came from Opposition politicians, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said today.

The Umno vice-president did not name anyone but noted there were increasing attacks against the monarchy despite their position as stated in the Federal Constitution.

“I would like to draw the attention of delegates towards the rudeness of the Opposition in insulting the royal institution which is becoming frequent.

“They drag in the people in not respecting the kings who have become a symbol in our country’s democratic monarchy. They reject the fealty sworn to the kings as mentioned in the Rukun Negara,” Hishammuddin said during in his winding-up speech at the 71st Umno general assembly here.

He also pledged alongside all Umno members present that they would not allow the monarchy to “shed tears” like what happened in 1946, when the party went against the “Malayan Union”.

“In 1946, the tears of Tuanku flowed when Umno went against the Malayan Union. Today, we from Umno once again promise that we will defend the royal institution in this country. We will not allow Tuanku’s tears to fall again,” Hishammuddin said.

Several Pakatan Harapan politicians including Datuk Zaid Ibrahim are currently being investigated over their recent remarks about the Rulers.

The DAP member wrote in a Facebook posting last Tuesday that the “Sultan of Selangor should be careful of his words. No one is immune when the country burns”.

The former de facto law minister was commenting on the Selangor sultan’s interview with a daily in which the latter criticised retired prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s “Bugis” remark.