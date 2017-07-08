Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Hishammuddin slams Dr Mahathir for dropping Anwar’s moral issue

Saturday July 8, 2017
07:40 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein called Dr Mahathir 'inconsistent' for backing Anwar. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat IsaDatuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein called Dr Mahathir 'inconsistent' for backing Anwar. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat IsaKOTA BHARU, July 8 — Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein has criticised Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for dropping the moral issue as he tries to make up with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The UMNO vice-president said this was because former prime minister Dr Mahathir had used the moral issue to sack Anwar as his deputy.

”Dr Mahathir told me that Anwar was unacceptable because of the moral issue. But now, he is dropping the moral issue and it involves the same person,” he told reporters after opening the Youth, Wanita and Puteri UMNO meetings of Ketereh UMNO  division in Kadok today.

Hishammuddin, who was UMNO Youth chief when Dr Mahathir sacked Anwar (in 1998), said he was convinced that Anwar had to be sacked over the moral issue.

”We had to control our anger and agree with the arguments put forward by Dr Mahathir, who was then the UMNO  president.

“Today, Dr Mahathir has become inconsistent and those unfamiliar with his arguments  during the reform movement may be  influenced by him,” he added. — Bernama

