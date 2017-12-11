Hishammuddin: RM48.22m spent on Armed Forces’ medical needs

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) spent RM48.22 million on the medical needs of its personnel from January until November, this year.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said within the same period, RM1.46 million was spent on medical equipment for those in need.

“Between January and November this year, the MAF had provided medical services to 94,366 of its serving personnel and veterans, and their dependants,” he said in reply to a question from Senator Datuk Mustapa Kamal Mohd Yusoff at the Dewan Negara sitting, here, today.

Hishammuddin also said that 3,600 rural communities had received benefits including medical facilities from 25 Jiwa Murni programmes of the MAF until November, this year. — Bernama