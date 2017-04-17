Hishammuddin ready to be investigated if there is proof against him

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said he would not tolerate any element of corruption in the Ministry of Defence and was himself willing to be investigated if necessary. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 17— Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein will not tolerate any element of corruption in the Ministry of Defence (Mindef), saying he himself was willing to be investigated if the need arose.

Hishammuddin said a report could be filed with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) if there was evidence of his involvement in corruption.

“I am willing to face anything if there is evidence ... because my position is not as Datuk Seri Hishammuddin but as Defence Minister to take care of the country’s defence and national security,” he said.

He was speaking during the corruption-free pledge-taking ceremony held in conjunction with the ministry’s monthly gathering at Dewan Perkasa, Wisma Perwira, here, today.

Hishammuddin likened those in Mindef involved in corruption to traitors to the nation.

“It is not only immoral, but also degrades the integrity of Mindef staff and can affect the country’s security.

“I will not compromise on this issue (corruption) and I hope that we are aware of our position in Mindef, the armed forces and defence industry companies which receive large contracts from Mindef to have the highest level of integrity.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on a statement by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday that Umno was willing to accept members who had previously left the party, he said the decision would have to be made at the party’s highest level.

“We can accept anyone but the decision has to be made by the Umno Supreme Council, that is why we have to use certain channels to get feedback on whether they can be accepted or not.

“As our party looks at things collectively and any decision must be a collective decision because collective accountability is also important behind the strength of Umno and Barisan Nasional,” said Hishammuddin, who is also the party’s vice-president. — Bernama