Hishammuddin: Philippines urged to meet 10 Asean nations on Marawi conflict

Filipino soldiers launch a mortar from their combat position as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines July 1, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Malaysia has urged the Philippine government, as chairman of Asean, to meet with the 10 defence ministers of its member countries to give the correct picture of what is happening in Marawi in south Philippines.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein said the information must be shared so that the member countries could be on the alert for the Daesh militant threat.

“What is happening in Marawi must be shared because there is the possibility that there are member countries which think the issue does not affect the security of their country. Malaysia will also do its part so that Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Myanmar attend the briefing,” he said in a press conference at the Parliament building here.

Hishammuddin said the proposal was part of the proactive action which could be taken to tackle the Daesh threat as decided during the joint declaration made at the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) 2015.

Marawi is currently in a state of turmoil after Philippine government forces clashed with the militants who have links with Daesh.

Malaysia had previously sent humanitarian aid, comprising food and medical supplies to the Philippine army, and has planned the second phase of aid which includes sending the Malaysian Armed Forces forward medical team, equipment for clean water and an Armed Forces Religious Corp team (Kagat). ― Bernama