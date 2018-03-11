Hishammuddin: Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto merely to fish votes

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the people at all levels must not be deceived to the so-called propaganda deliberately to gain the people’s support. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriLABUAN, March 11 ― The Pakatan Harapan’s election manifesto that was launched recently is merely to fish for votes ahead of the 14th General Election (GE14), said Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

He said the people at all levels must not be deceived to the so-called propaganda deliberately to gain the people’s support.

“What is important now for us is to evaluate the promises of the Pakatan Rakyat especially in Penang, as we can still remember in the 13th general election that they have not been fulfilled until today.

“As such, how do we expect to believe it (manifesto) can be realised,” he said after launching the Labuan Barisan Nasional (BN) election machinery here today.

He said the soon-to-be-unveiled Barisan Nasional manifesto would be the genuine one that would gain the people’s confidence and trust, as it is the manifesto that could be turned into reality.

Commenting on the sovereignty of Sabah as listed in the Pakatan’s manifesto, Hishamuddin who is also Defence Minister said those who are not ‘well-versed’ about the manifesto might easily believe it.

“That is why I’m coming down to Sabah later today to explain to the people there that there is no other party except in the BN government that can preserve the security and sovereignty in Sabah.

“I will be with the armed forces personnel in Sabah to let the people there be aware that we will continue to strengthen our military strategy to protect every inch of the state from being intruded,” he said.

He said the Lahad Datu’s intrusion was proof that the government was able to protect the state and the people from the terrorists despite being accused of Umno’s drama.

Hishammuddin urged the people to be rational in evaluating every single pledge in the manifesto so as not to be easily tricked into believing unfulfilled promises. ― Bernama