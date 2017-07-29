Hishammuddin: Opposition should investigate Mahathir now

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein is also Defence Minister and Special Functions Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department. – AFP picSETIU, July 29 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein has questioned the opposition why it would investigate allegations against Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad only once it wins in the 14th general election (GE14).

Hishammuddin, who is also Defence Minister and Special Functions Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, said if the opposition were truly fighting for justice, they should call for an investigation now.

“The question is, why wait until they win the elections? There seems to be a contradiction, if they win, they investigate, if not, they work together. It does not make sense,” he told reporters after opening the Setiu Umno division delegates’ conference, here, today.

He was asked to comment on the statement by Pakatan Rakyat president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who had agreed to set up a commission to investigate allegations against Dr Mahathir while he was the prime minister for 22 years.

Dr Wan Azizah, however, said it could only be done if Pakatan Harapan defeats Barisan Nasional (BN) in GE14.

Hishammuddin said this was in stark contrast to the BN government which had conducted investigations into issues like 1MDB.

Meanwhile, he said he received positive feedback from the party’s machinery at the divisional, branch and polling district level on the GE14 manual.

As chairman of the GE14 Manual Preparation Committee, Hishammuddin said the manual focused on being more organised compared to the previous elections.

“The Wanita wing, for example, will not only be involved in meeting voters, but (will be taking) a new approach through a call centre to know the attitude of the voters they intend to reach out to,” he said.

Hishammuddin also reminded Umno and BN elected representatives to go down to the ground and help their constituents so as to be fielded again as candidates.

He said the selection of candidates was the right of Prime Minister and Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak through a certain methodology which was proven to be effective in the last Sarawak state election, and Kuala Kangsar and Sungai Besar by-elections.

“I agree with the deputy prime minister’s (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) statement that we do not need to lobby (to be selected), the important thing is that we go down to the ground and majority of the people accept us, so the top leaders will know we can be fielded,” he said. — Bernama