Hishammuddin: Only Umno members can determine cooperation with PAS

Monday May 1, 2017
09:41 AM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein says only Umno members can decide whether the party should ally with PAS. — Bernama pic Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein says only Umno members can decide whether the party should ally with PAS. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, May 1 ― It is Umno members, not just the top leadership, who can decide whether the party should ally with PAS, vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said.

“Political cooperation with PAS isn’t for me as the vice president or Datuk Seri Najib Razak as the Umno president to decide.

“Umno members and the grassroots need to determine whether we should cooperate to face off the upcoming polls,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

He was quizzed by reporters on the possibility of an Umno-PAS cooperation after delegates from the Islamist party passed a motion at its 63rd muktamar to sever ties with PKR.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said Umno members shouldn’t be too comfortable with the current state of the Opposition, which he described as weakening.

“We shouldn’t be wishing for the Opposition to split further. Their weakness doesn’t mean that we are strong. And because of that, we must be stronger as a party.”

