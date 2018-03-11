Hishammuddin officiates Labuan BN GE14 machinery launch

The Labuan BN machinery launch was officiated by Umno vice president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein. ― Bernama picLABUAN, March 11 ― Labuan Barisan Nasional (BN) today launched its 14th General Election (GE14) machinery, which was witnessed by 1,000 BN component party members here today.

The launch was officiated by Umno vice president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as part of the preparedness of BN component parties comprising Umno, MCA, MIC, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), UPKO and Gerakan in their task to ensure the BN candidate retains the Labuan parliamentary seat in the GE14.

GE14 will see an increase of voters by 10 per cent compared to 24,474 in the last GE.

Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli said the duty-free island would continue to be the stronghold of BN following continued support from the federal government in ensuring the development of this international financial services centre.

“Among others, the unity of the multi racial society in Labuan will also be a gauge to the strength and victory of BN.

“Job and business opportunities that are open to all to make it possible to ensure continuity of development by the BN government is always being tested,” he said.

Labuan parliamentary constituency is dominated by Malay voters comprising 70 per cent, followed by Chinese voters (21 per cent), Kadazan-Dusun voters (five per cent), Indian voters (one per cent) and the rest made up of various races, inculding the Sarawak Dayak community. ― Bernama