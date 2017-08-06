Hishammuddin: Mindef land to be used for Armed Forces personnel housing

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the Ministry of Defence is studying a plan to include 400 hectares of its land in Sungkai near here in the housing agenda for personnel and veterans of the Malaysian Armed Forces. — Bernama picTANJUNG MALIM, Aug 6 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) is studying a plan to include 400 hectares of its land in Sungkai near here in the housing agenda for personnel and veterans of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) soon.

Its minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the project was one of the ministry’s three agendas to be announced in September.

He said through the programme, Mindef would provide affordable homes to own and rent for ATM personnel and veterans, and his ministry would discuss further with the Perak state government to be part of the housing agenda.

“There are so many other agendas that I have not yet announced. If by this September, our Prime Minister has agreed to announce our housing agenda, I will make sure Mindef’s land in Sungkai can be included in our agenda.

“For that I ask (Perak Women, Family and Social Welfare Committee Chairman) Datuk Rusnah (Kassim) to see me in the near future, so that the item can be included in the list,” he said.

Hishammuddin, who is also Umno vice-president, said this when opening the Tanjung Malim Umno Delegates’ Conference at the Trolak Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) near here, today.

Also present were Wanita Umno chief Datuk Rusnah Kassim, who is also the Behrang state assemblyman, and Tanjung Malim Umno Division chief cum Slim assemblyman Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib.

Meanwhile, when met by reporters after the ceremony, Hishammuddin said the housing agenda was hoped to provide a better future to ATM personnel, including veterans.

“For me, there is definitely a need to provide homes for the families of armed forces personnel,” he said.

Earlier during his welcome speech, Mohd Khusairi had raised the housing issue for armed forces personnel, and urged Mindef to take note of the matter. — Bernama