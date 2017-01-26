Hishammuddin: Malaysia successful in defence diplomacy

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, flanked by Deputy Defence Minister Datuk Seri Johari Barum (left) and ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Abd Rahim Mohd Radzi, gives a speech during a press conference at Saujana Hotel yesterday. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

SUBANG, Jan 26 — Malaysia has been successful at balancing its diplomatic ties with multiple power blocks and maintaining peace at its borders.

Speaking at the ministry’s 2017 two-day retreat programme at Saujana Hotel Kuala Lumpur here, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said Malaysia demonstrated its skill at leveraging competing countries.

“In today’s complex geopolitical climate, how many countries have been able to engage with China while maintaining a long-standing relationship with the US?” he asked.

“Not only between those two countries, Malaysia also fostered ties with Saudi Arabia, France and others in the fight against global terrorism.”

He said Malaysia had been successful at dealing with a range of threats from non-state actors.

“The world has become ‘borderless’ and transit among countries has become easy, making inter-governmental cooperation more important than ever to combat these threats,” he said.

Hishammuddin also said the ministry was looking at long-term asset acquisition and programmes for the country’s defence.

“We are looking beyond 2017, beyond 2020 and into the TN50 (National Transformation Plan 2050),” he said.

Hishammuddin said the upgrading of Royal Malaysian Airforce assets were of particular concern.

“We are looking at options to upgrade the Nuri helicopters, C-130s cargo aircraft, Hawk and MiG fighter planes, but all these efforts depend on the economic climate,” he said.

“We are also looking to acquire new assets, new capabilities, training and hopefully, new maritime surveillance aircraft.”

Hishammuddin rubbished claims Malacca would be the site of a future Chinese naval base.

He said the country would never allow a foreign power to place its forces here.

“This is just like the reports that claimed we would allow the United States to use Sabah as a base. Of course, that turned out to be untrue,” he said.

The Tenggara MP also said the ministry would focus on the welfare of those who depended on them.

“This year will be very political. There will be attacks against the ministry, they will be targeting our veterans and our pensioners,” he said.