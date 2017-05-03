Hishammuddin: Malaysia, Bahrain sign MoU to enhance cooperation

The King of Bahrain, Raja Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa (left), is greeted by Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein upon his arrival at the Kompleks Bunga Raya, KLIA in Sepang. Picture released May 1, 2017. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Malaysia and Bahrain will enhance cooperation in sharing of intelligence information and experiences to deal with the growing threat of terrorism.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Defence Cooperation and Exchanges with Bahrain, both countries agreed to intensify cooperation, especially in dealing with terror networks and the growing threat posed by the Daesh militant group.

He said through the MoU, the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) would also further explore military-to-military cooperation which included joint training, exercises, and exchange of military personnel between the armed forces of both countries.

“Both nations have also agreed to cooperate on facing the threat of militancy not only in the military context, but also with soft power from the aspects of ideology and counter narratives,” he said in a special joint press conference with Bahrain Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid Ahmed.

Sheikh Khalid is here to accompany Bahrain King Hamad Isa Al Khalifa, whose four-day state visit to Malaysia ended today.

Hishammuddin said Malaysia and Bahrain also acknowledged the importance of moderation as an approach to promote dialogue, mutual respect, understanding and tolerance to counter all forms of violence extremism.

Towards this end, the Malaysian Global Movement of Moderates Foundation (GMMF) could play some roles in the collaboration.

King Hamad was here since last Sunday on a four-day state visit to Malaysia at the invitation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V.

This is the Ruler’s first state visit to Malaysia since ascending to the throne on March 6, 1999. — Bernama