Hishammuddin: Malacca port not Chinese military naval base

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein was reported saying that Malaysia has never allowed foreign powers to set up bases in the country. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein today denied claims that a port set to be built in Malacca would be used as a naval base for the Chinese military.

In a The Star Online report, Hishammuddin was reported saying that Malaysia has never allowed foreign powers to set up bases in the country.

“Never in our nation’s history have we allowed any foreign country to set up in our land,” he was quoted saying in a ministry event.

“This is just like the reports that once claimed that we would allow the United States to use Sabah as a base. Not true.

Several political blogs yesterday have zoomed in on the Malacca Gateway Port in the strategic Strait of Malacca due to start construction this year.

The blogs raised questions over the military interest involved with the RM43 billion harbour project in Malacca, to be developed under a Malaysia-China joint venture.

Last year, Malaysian and Chinese companies made history with the signing of 14 agreements worth RM144 billion.

Among the agreements signed was the Memorandum of Agreement between KAJ Development Sdn Bhd, Power China, Shenzhen Yantian Port and Rizhao Port for partnership collaboration on Malacca Gateway Port.