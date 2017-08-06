Hishammuddin calls for probe against Dr M and family’s wealth

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pictured) said the MACC should investigate Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his family over their riches accumulated over the 22 years while he was prime minister. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his family should be investigated over their riches accumulated over the 22 years while he was prime minister, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said today.

Hishammuddin who is also defence minister said the retired leader-turned-government critic had not been an angel while in power, Malay daily Utusan Malaysia reported on its website.

“Don’t let us just dance to their rhythm. Tun Mahathir should also be investigated [on his and his family’s wealth],” he was quoted telling reporters after officiating at the Kangar Umno delegates conference in the Perlis capital earlier.

Hishammuddin was also reported saying it was improper to investigate claims made against a person while the one who made the allegation was spared.

The report did not state the context in which Hishammuddin was making his comment, but he could have been responding to Dr Mahathir’s insinuation last week over the purportedly dubious RM230 million held by another Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in his bank account over 20 years ago.

According to Dr Mahathir who was prime minister from 1981 to 2003, Ahmad Zahid had made the asset declaration to him in 1996.

Ahmad Zahid who is currently deputy prime minister and home minister has denied having assets worth that much but expressed his willingness to be investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The MACC in turn has said that no report has been filed against Ahmad Zahid.