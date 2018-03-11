Hishammuddin: Authorities will maintain security in Sabah during GE14

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the authorities will ensure security is maintained in Sabah during the 14th General Election. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriKOTA BELUD, March 11 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has given an assurance the authorities, particularly the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and the Royal Malaysia Police, will ensure security is maintained in Sabah during the 14th General Election (GE14).

He said the security forces were ready to ensure the GE14 was carried out smoothly.

He said in terms of security ahead of GE14, Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, and he would do whatever was appropriate to ensure the people could fulfill their responsibilities as voters.

“With the cooperation of the people, we will have the elections in a peaceful and smooth manner in Sabah,” he told a press conference after witnessing a demonstration by the MAF at the Kota Belud Airport near here today.

Also present were Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak and MAF Chief, Gen Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor. — Bernama