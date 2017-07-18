Hindu woman, Buddhist husband raise three Muslims in Terengganu

Three siblings, raised by a Hindu woman and her Buddhist husband, have never neglected Islamic teachings such as praying, fasting and studying the Muslims' holy book al-Quran. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, July 18 ― A Hindu woman and her Buddhist husband have brought up and ensured that three Muslim children staying in their house adhere to Islamic teachings.

C. Cheniah, a 65-year-old native of Jertih, Terengganu who married a Chinese Buddhist, became the guardian of her Muslim convert sister's three children since they were young, Malay daily Berita Harian reported today.

Cheniah said her sister converted to Islam when she married a policeman, but later separated from him and passed her three Muslim children to her to be cared for.

The three children now aged 20 to 24 have been living with Cheniah for over 23 years, while her sister who lives in Kuala Lumpur frequently visits, she said.

“The life of the Malay society in this city caused me to greatly respect Islam and that is why the three siblings are trained to be close to the teachings of Islam,” she was quoted saying.

Cheniah, who is also nicknamed Mek Nab and reportedly practises Malay culture, said the three siblings have never neglected Islamic teachings such as praying, fasting and studying the Muslims' holy book al-Quran.

“So in our house there are Muslims, Hindu and Buddhist, but the teachings of Islam are still prioritised,” she added, having noted that her Buddhist husband also encouraged the three siblings to be close to Islam.

Norehan Mohd Nor, 24 and the eldest of the three siblings, reportedly felt comfortable living together with her Hindu aunt despite their different religions.

“Besides preparing Malay cuisine for us, she also places emphasis on Islamic teachings for us and will get angry if we neglect to pray and fast,” Norehan was quoted saying.