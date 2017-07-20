Hindraf’s suit on Dr Zakir Naik for hearing on Sept 7

The High Court here today set September 7 to hear an originating summons filed by the Hindu Rights Action Force (Hindraf) chairman P. Waytha Moorthy and 18 others on international preacher Dr Zakir Naik (pic). — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The High Court here today set September 7 to hear an originating summons filed by the Hindu Rights Action Force (Hindraf) chairman P. Waytha Moorthy and 18 others on international preacher Dr Zakir Naik.

Lawyer S. Karthigesan, representing the 19 plaintiffs, told reporters that judge Datin Azizah Nawawi fixed the date in chambers when the case came up for mention.

Karthigesan was met by reporters after the chamber proceeding of of the case which was also attended by lawyer Adnan Seman, who acted on behalf of Pribumi Perkasa Malaysia (Perkasa) president Datuk Ibrahim Ali, who is an intervenor in the case.

In the originating summons filed on March 1 this year, Waytha Moorthy and the 18 other plaintiffs, comprising politicians, lawyers and members of non-governmental organisations, named Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Immigration Department director-general, National Registration Department director-general, Inspector-General of Police and the Malaysian Government as the defendants.

They are seeking a declaration that the popular preacher is a threat to public peace in the country’s multi-racial society and with that, an order to stop him from coming into the country or remaining here.

If he is already in the country, they want the police to arrest him.

They also claimed that Zakir had promoted terrorism, had been banned from entering several other countries for alleged collaboration with terrorist groups, and had incited foreigners in Malaysia to disturb public order. — Bernama