Hiker dies after being found unconscious at Mount Kinabalu

Sunday January 7, 2018
11:38 PM GMT+8

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 7 — A 48-year-old hiker died after being found unconscious while descending Mount Kinabalu this evening.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department in a statement here said Nazri Omar, from Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor, was reported missing after being separated from his hiking group while descending the peak at about 1.15pm.

A search and rescue operation, involving members of the Mountain Search and Rescue Team,  the Sabah Parks and mountain guides, was activated around kilometre 8 of the mountain, the location where the victim was reported missing.

The victim was found unconscious by a mountain guide and was brought down.

“The victim arrived at the Timpohon Gate (the starting point for climbers up the mountain) at 5.40 pm, before being confirmed dead by a medical team,” the statement said. — Bernama

