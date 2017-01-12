Last updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 12:13 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Highway operator blames errant contractor for ‘Muslim toilet’ sign

Thursday January 12, 2017
11:28 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Metallica still rocking after 35 yearsThe Edit: Metallica still rocking after 35 years

The Edit: How to see New York in one dayThe Edit: How to see New York in one day

PPBM not divided into Dr M, Muhyiddin factions, says MukhrizPPBM not divided into Dr M, Muhyiddin factions, says Mukhriz

The Edit: SUVs the king of the road in China as drivers shun sedansThe Edit: SUVs the king of the road in China as drivers shun sedans

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A sign purporting to restrict toilets to Muslims at a rest area on the East Coast Expressway (Phase 2) caused controversy among local social media users yesterday. A sign purporting to restrict toilets to Muslims at a rest area on the East Coast Expressway (Phase 2) caused controversy among local social media users yesterday. KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 ― A sign purporting to restrict toilets to Muslims at a rest area on the East Coast Expressway (Phase 2) was installed by a contractor without the knowledge of operator LPT2 Sdn Bhd, the firm has said.

The concessionaire added that the sign, which caused controversy among local social media users yesterday, was removed after the firm was informed of the matter.

LPT2 explained that it had ordered the sign at the southbound Bukit Besi rest area to be replaced after it was damaged.

“However, the contractor appointed to service and repair the signboard did not refer to LPT2 before repair works were carried out,” it said in a statement.

“LPT2 apologises for the confusion caused from the installation of the replacement signboard and would continue to monitor to avoid such incidents from reoccurring in the future,” it added, also thanking the public for their feedback.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline