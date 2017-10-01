Higher education system should change to suit younger generation, minister says

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said that the ministry was currently engaging with relevant parties to obtain insights in order to turn the education revolution 4.0 a success. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The education system in universities should change in order to tailor to the needs of the younger generation, said Higher Education Minister, Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh.

He said that the ministry was currently engaging with relevant parties to obtain insights in order to turn the education revolution 4.0 a success.

“Our higher education system needs to be adapted in line with technology and student generation. These ideas will be taken and incorporated into the framework of the education revolution 4.0,” he said after the Pitch for Progress 2.0 here at Asia Pacific University.

The education revolution 4.0 is part of the industrial revolution 4.0 accuring worldwide, that sees the current trend of automation and data exchange which includes cyber-physical systems, cloud computing and cognitive computing.

Three universities, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) and MAHSA University have dominated the top three with their respective pitches.

UKM Inspire 4.0 team in their pitch had suggested flexspace, a module whereby students can design their own courses according to their own capability, USM Successors asked for a more casual lean-classroom concept while MAHSA Maverics suggested an online trial courses for students in order to help future students find what course suits them best.

More than 50 universities nationwide have taken part in the competition and all three top winners had brought back cash prize worth RM5,000. — Bernama