Higher Education Ministry to give PhD students extension flexibility

Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said the move was in line with the goal of enhancing the people-friendly government delivery system aside from the practice 'People First, Performance Now'. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 ― Students who are currently pursuing PhD locally and abroad under the sponsorship of the Higher Education Ministry will be given the flexibility to extend the duration of their studies.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said the move was in line with the goal of enhancing the people-friendly government delivery system aside from the practice “People First, Performance Now”.

However, he said the prescribed extension period should not be regarded as automatic as it was based on merit, and consideration of the student’s plight as well as support and endorsement from the university.

“For students at higher learning institutions in the United States, the duration of the PhD study is 48 months. A first-time extension with Partial Scholarship (tuition fee only) can be considered for another six months.

“For students who are serving officers, if they failed to complete their studies within the period, the final extension of six months may be considered Without Scholarship and Without Salary. For other students, no last extension would be allowed,” he said in a statement last night.

Idris said for students in United Kingdom, whose PhD study duration was 36 months, their first and second extension for three months respectively with Full Scholarship could be considered.

“If students still failed to complete their studies during the period, the third extension with Partial Scholarship (tuition fees only) can be considered for another three months.

“For students who are serving officers, the final extension for another three months can be considered Without Scholarship and Without Salary. For other students, no last extension would be allowed,” he said. ― Bernama