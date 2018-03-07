Higher Education Ministry channels RM300m for KADS1M

said the Higher Education Ministry has channelled RM300 million to pay for the KADS1M for 1.2 million public and private higher education institution students. — Picture by Saw Siow FengSHAH ALAM, March 7 — The Higher Education Ministry has channelled RM300 million to pay for the 1Malaysia Undergraduates Discount Cards (KADS1M) for 1.2 million public and private higher education institution students eligible to receive the facility.

Its minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said the payment would be made through Bank Rakyat, starting March 15, based on matching the data on students already having Bank Rakyat savings accounts with the data on students eligible to receive the aid from the ministry.

“The amount will be credited into the KADS1M from March 15 and the students involved can check their names with Bank Rakyat.

“This allocation is in line with the 2018 Budget announced by the prime minister last October to lessen the financial burden of higher education institution students due to the rising cost of living.”

Idris said this in a dialogue session at the #KIT Keeping In Touch programme between his ministry and student leaders at Dewan Agung Tuanku Canselor, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), here, today.

He said students who received the card last year did not need to make a new application as the aid would be automatically credited into their existing accounts.

“The students can obtain the card from any Bank Rakyat branch…it is unlike last year where they could only get it from selected branches,” he added.

This student debit card for the amount of RM250 can be used to purchase academic materials at selected bookshops, computer software and educational equipment. — Bernama