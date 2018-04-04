High-impact projects in Perlis expected to stem local migration, NCIA chief says

Redza said development of CVIA, in an area covering about 1,200 hectares, was expected to provide more than 12,500 employment opportunities. — Digital News Asia picKANGAR, April 4 — Implementation of high-impact projects such as the Chuping Valley Industrial Area (CVIA) and the Perlis Inland Port (PIP) in Padang Besar are expected to reduce the migration rate of local residents to bigger towns for jobs.

The location of Perlis in the centre of the Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) made development of CVIA strategic, making it a catalyst for the state’s economic growth.

The presence of many learning institutions, such as Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP), Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) and Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Polytechnic (PTSS) which are capable of producing skilled graduates to meet the needs of investors at CVIA, serves as a bonus for Perlis, despite it being a small state.

Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) chief executive Datuk Redza Rafiq said development of CVIA, in an area covering about 1,200 hectares, was expected to provide more than 12,500 employment opportunities.

He said the young people in Perlis would no longer have to think about migrating to bigger towns in the state to look for jobs, but to prepare themselves with the necessary skills to seize the employment opportunities at CVIA.

The employment opportunities that would be available include in the field of green manufacturing, renewable energy and halal industry, he added.

Redza said CVIA was given added-value when a semiconductor engineering solution provider, Tessolve Semiconductor Sdn Bhd (TSM), signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to set up a skills training centre in the industrial area.

He said the centre would collaborate with NCIA and TSM to provide opportunities for companies, academicians, researchers and students to carry out test development, nd sharing of services with emphasis on engineering and semiconductor intensive laboratory test.

The presence of the centre at CVIA, he said, would attract more industry players, both local and foreign, to invest in the area.

Meanwhile, UniMAP vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Zul Azhar Zahid Jamal said the setting up of the training centre provided an enormous opportunity for the university to provide high-marketable graduates to meet the employment market in semiconductors.

“Not all things are studied by graduates in the university, and with the presence of the training centre by TSM, UniMAP graduates do not not have to go far to become test development engineers,” he added.

He said the various employment opportunities that would be available at CVIA would not only benefit local residents, but also graduates from other institutions of higher learning in Perlis who came from all over the country.

CVIA is the biggest industrial area in Perlis and its presence will turn Padang Besar into a logistic hub for the Northern Corridor Economic Region.

Construction of the infrastructure for the project, which include an inland port, is expected to be ready in 2020, with CVIA to be fully operational in 2025. — Bernama