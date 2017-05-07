Last updated -- GMT+8

High Court sentences man to death for killing ex-fiance

Sunday May 7, 2017
08:37 PM GMT+8

Former tyre shop assistant Muhammad Irshaduddin Khalis Nasurudin (centre) was sentenced to death by the High Court here today for murdering his ex-fiance when the woman wanted to marry another man. — Bernama picFormer tyre shop assistant Muhammad Irshaduddin Khalis Nasurudin (centre) was sentenced to death by the High Court here today for murdering his ex-fiance when the woman wanted to marry another man. — Bernama picMUAR, May 7 —  A former tyre shop assistant was sentenced to death by the High Court here today for murdering his ex-fiance when the woman wanted to marry another man.

Judicial Commissioner Muhammad Jamil Hussin handed down the sentence on Muhammad Irshaduddin Khalis Nasurudin, 25, after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case.

Muhammad Irshaduddin Khalis was charged with murdering Nursyafikah Ahmad Ismail, 22, at a motorcycle parking area at the Econsave Supermarket, Jalan Mersing, Kluang near here, between 5.40 pm and 5.45 pm on April 10, 2015.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence upon conviction.

In the judgment, Muhammad Jamil said the court was satisfied with the psychiatric report from Permai Hospital that found the accused to be mentally stable and fit to stand trial, as well as submission by the defence and prosecution.

He said Muhammad Irshaduddin Khalis admitted to stabbing the victim and there was no doubt that the action had caused injury on the woman.

It had also been proven that the accused indeed had intention to kill the woman, he added.

He said based on the testimony of witnesses and facts of the case, the court found that accused guilty of the charge and convicted of murder.

A total of 27 prosecution witnesses and three defence witnesses testified during the trial.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Shukri Hussain prosecuted, while Muhammad Irshaduddin Khalis was represented by lawyer Nur Afiqah Hambali.

Earlier, when the court broke for recess, Muhammad Irshaduddin Khalis, stood from the dock and apologised  to Nursyafikah’s mother and other family members who were in the court. — Bernama

