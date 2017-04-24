HELP University honours Johor MB

Datuk Mohamed Khaled Nordin (right) receives his certificate from Datuk Paul Leong Khee Seong during the graduation ceremony of HELP University on Saturday. ― Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Mohamed Khaled Nordin was conferred an honorary doctorate in economics by HELP University during its 29th convocation on Saturday.

After receiving his certificate from the university’s chancellor Datuk Paul Leong Khee Seong, Khaled thanked his alma mater and shared his thoughts on the importance of education.

“We live in a time where knowledge is ever more vital to our societies and economies,” he said.

“In a world of revolutionary communication technologies, knowledge is replacing other resources as the main driver of economic growth, and education has increasingly become the foundation for individual prosperity and social mobility.”

Khaled said the purpose of education was not just to create better jobs but to improve lives with more opportunities.

“Today, inequality stands atop the global agenda. It is also Malaysia’s biggest political and economic concern,” he said.

The former higher education minister said investment in education and skills was vital for supporting the poor in the society.

Khaled is involved in the state-owned Johor Education Foundation.

“The foundation provides opportunities for less privileged students by offering free tuition, among other noble initiatives,” he said.

At this year’s graduation, Leong said 262 of the 1,325 graduates received postgraduate degrees while the rest obtained their undergraduate degrees.

Leong said the university had successfully fulfilled its missions year after year without fail.