Heavy traffic at Singapore’s Woodlands checkpoint due to backflow from Malaysia

Saturday December 9, 2017
11:52 AM GMT+8

Traffic at Singapore’s Woodlands checkpoint. — TODAY file picTraffic at Singapore’s Woodlands checkpoint. — TODAY file picSINGAPORE, Dec 9 ― Departure traffic at Woodlands checkpoint is heavy due to backflow of traffic from Malaysia, according to Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

“Delays are expected and travellers are advised to check Land Transport Authority’s One Motoring website before embarking on their journey,” it said in its update on Facebook at 10am.

A check on a live traffic condition on www.checkpoint.sg at 10.15am revealed it will take about two hours to Johor Baru via the Causeway and 40 minutes to Singapore.

No accident was reported so far.

At present both Malaysia and Singapore are having school holidays. ― Bernama

