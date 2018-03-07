Heated debate in Dewan Rakyat over fake news

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the drafting of legislation to address the dissemination of fake news was important as there was much dissemination of fake news. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The debate in the Dewan Rakyat became heated at one juncture today in relation to the dissemination of fake news.

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan), who was speaking during the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address, said the drafting of legislation to address the dissemination of fake news was important as there was much dissemination of fake news.

He accused the political opposition of disseminating fake news to confuse the people, and said the people would not be taken in by it.

Bung Moktar criticised the opposition for being silent over the issue of the Selangor government’s alleged return of land In Ijok to two developer companies, which allegedly sold the land to a third party at the market price of RM1.18 billion, and the RM6.3-billion undersea tunnel project in Penang.

He also dismissed an opposition allegation that Malaysia was bankrupt and quoted statistics on the many Malaysians who travelled abroad last year.

Tian Chua (PKR-Batu), unhappy with the attack against the opposition, interjected and insinuated that Malaysians were ever progressive and even had a superyacht seized in Indonesia, in an apparent reference to the boat Equanimity confiscated by Indonesian authorities in Bali.

Bung Moktar said: “This is an example of an opposition leader who likes to spread fake news. Which court has confirmed that the vessel belongs to Malaysians? Up to today, the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) has yet to prove anything. No one has been brought to court.”

Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (BN-Bintulu), who also interjected, criticised the opposition for often bringing up the issue of 1Malaysia Development Berhad despite the investigation by the Public Accounts Committee.

Many allegations have been made since the Equanimity was seized in Bali, one of which was that the boat was owned by Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho or better known as Jho Low with US$250 million from Malaysian investment fund 1MDB. — Bernama