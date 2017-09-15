Hearses of tahfiz fire victims arrive at KL Hospital

A crowd gathers outside the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious school in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2017. — Picture by Choy Choo May KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 ― Seven hearses numbered 1 to 7 could be seen at the grounds of the National Forensic Medicine Institute at Kuala Lumpur Hospital here.

It is understood that the vans which began arriving at 10.15am would be used for the funeral of the students and teachers who died in the fire early yesterday at Pusat Tahfiz Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah, the religious residential school in Jalan Datuk Keramat.

One of the van drivers who is based at Masjid Ibnu Khaldun Sungai Besi said when met that they had not been informed on the location of the burial grounds.

He said 23 hearses based at mosques around the city had been mobilised for the funeral.

According to media reports, the results of the DNA tests conducted on the remains would only be known at the earliest, 3.30pm.

The victims’ families and relatives are already in the premises to claim the remains for burial.

Twenty-one students and two teachers/wardens perished in the fire. ― Bernama