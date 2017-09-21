Hearing to deport Indian preacher Zakir Naik postponed to Oct

Perkasa president Datuk Ibrahim Ali (right) speaks during a press conference after the 'IJTEMA of 150 Malaysian Muslim Scholars with Dr Zakir Naik' event in Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2017. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 ― The High Court has postponed a hearing calling for the government to deport controversial Indian televangelist Dr Zakir Naik to October 11.

The postponement was made after a group of 17 human rights activists who are the plaintiffs in the case made a last minute amendment to their initial submission.

According to lawyer Adnan Seman who represents Malay rights group Perkasa, the amendments were submitted yesterday.

“The plaintiffs have reduced the charges in the initial submission from seven to just two and upon receiving this latest update, the court has set October 11 so it could go through the amendments before hearing case,” Adnan said.

Perkasa is acting as the intervener in the case between 17 activists and the Government of Malaysia. Also listed as defendants in the judicial review are Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the Immigration director-general, the National Registration Department, and the Inspector-General of Police.

The activists who filed the suit the suit on March 1 include Hindraf chairman P. Waytha Moorthy, academic Dr Lim Teck Ghee, Sabah lawmaker Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, lawyers Siti Kassim and Asiah Abd Jalil, and Sarawak activist Peter John Jaban.

They are seeking a court declaration that Dr Zakir, a fugitive in India, is a threat to public peace in Malaysia’s unity and multi-racial society. They also want a court order to stop the medical doctor from entering the country or staying here, and for the police arrest Dr Zakir, if he was already staying in the country.

In the new amended submission, Adnan said the two amendments include a declaration that Dr Zakir is a threat to national security and the cooperation between Malaysia and other countries.

“Another is that the plaintiffs want to raise a declaration that Dr Zakir is not qualified to be a permanent resident in Malaysia,” he said.

Perkasa president Datuk Ibrahim Ali, who was also present at court today, said he accepted the plaintiff’s amended submission, which he called a “moral victory” for his group and Dr Zakir.

“Because the plaintiffs have amended to reduce their charges from seven to two, we take that as a good sign for us,” he said.

Ibrahim, who was flanked by at least 20 Perkasa members, said that he hoped this case against Dr Zakir will be concluded fast so the “good name” of the Islamic preacher will not be further tarnished.

“Dr Zakir is a world renowned scholar and prolonging this case will do no good to his good name,” he said.