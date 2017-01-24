Hearing of Zuraida’s libel suit against Jamal Yunos on Nov 15

Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin (pic) claimed that due to the publication of the defamatory words by Datuk Jamal Md Yunos, her reputation as a member of Parliament had been tarnished as she is a well-known public figure. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Ampang Member of Parliament, Zuraida Kamaruddin’s defamation suit against Sungai Besar Umno division chief, Datuk Jamal Md Yunos will be heard on Nov 15.

High Court judge S.Nantha Balan set the date during the case mention in chambers today, with lawyer Melissa Sasidaran, representing Zuraida, and lawyer Mohammed Nasser Yusof, acting for Jamal, also present.

“The defendant (Jamal) had also filed a memorandum of appearance through his lawyer. The court set March 13 for further case management,” Melissa told reporters.

On Nov 17 last year, Zuraida filed the libel suit against Jamal, who is also chairman of the Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations Malaysia, for allegedly using defamatory words against her over an assault incident at a shopping complex in Ampang.

Zuraida claimed that the defamatory words were disseminated widely through the print and electronic media and online news portals including Berita Harian, Utusan Malaysia, Malaysiakini, Buletin Utama TV3 and Astro Awani.

She claimed that due to the publication of the defamatory words, her reputation as a member of Parliament had been tarnished as she is a well-known public figure. — Bernama