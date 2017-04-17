Hearing of Datin charged with attempted murder of maid postponed to May 9

PETALING JAYA, April 17 — The Sessions Court here today postponed to May 9 to hear the case of a housewife charged with the attempted murder of her Indonesian maid.

Judge Mohammed Mokhzani Mokhtar set the date after allowing an application by the prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad, for hearing of the case, which had been fixed for today, to be postponed.

“I was informed today that the complainant (in the case), who is the victim, wanted to withdraw her report and is not interested in pursuing the case because she (victim) wants to return to Indonesia as soon as possible, “I have informed the complainant to lodge a report with the police on her wanting to withdraw the case. This case has to be referred back to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further instruction as it is a high profile case,” he added.

Datin Rozita Mohamad Ali, 44, was charged with committing the attempted murder of Suyanti Sutrinso, 20, at a house in Mutiara Damansara between 7am and noon on Dec 21 last year.

She was accused of having committed the offence on Suyanti with a kitchen knife, a clothes hanger, a steel mop handle and an umbrella, causing the woman to suffer serious injuries.

Suyanti was badly injured in both eyes, hands and legs and internal organs, suffered a blood clot under the skin on the head, as well as broken bones which included on her left shoulder.

A security guard found the maid by a drain and informed a nearby resident.

Rozita is represented by lawyer Rosal Azimin Ahmad. — Bernama