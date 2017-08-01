Hear us out to pull us in, youths tell politicians in survey

Almost half of the respondents in a recent poll said they believed the government’s policies are pragmatically redrafted and updated for the benefit of the public. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 ― Youths polled in a recent survey has delivered a resounding message to politicians ahead of the next polls: be prepared to listen if you wish for a stronger ties between us.

In the survey by market research firm Kajidata, 80 per cent of those polled suggested that politicians listen to their opinions (27.3 per cent), conduct survey to ascertain real concerns (22 per cent), organise forums with youths (14.2 per cent), and engage the group in developing government policies (13.9 per cent).

The same poll also found that most of the younger generation, 85.1 per cent, claim to have a clear view of their life goals.

These goals included leaving a better life for their families, succeeding in life, owning assets, becoming a useful member of the society, and succeeding in business.

However, only 36 per cent agreed that the current policies put forth by the government are helping them to achieve their future goal.

In addition, 40.9 per cent of the respondents said they felt the implementation of policies are mostly wasteful and inefficient.

Despite that, almost half of the respondents (46.7 per cent) said they believed government’s policies are pragmatically redrafted and updated for the benefit of the public.

A similar proportion of them, at 49.8 per cent also believed that a national transformation programme can change Malaysia for the better.

Meanwhile, 40.3 per cent of those polled believed that the government knows what is best for the country.

This comes as the survey showed that 80 per cent of the respondents listed family (54 per cent), successful entrepreneurs (9.5 per cent), religious leaders (8.5 per cent), and teachers (6.8 per cent) as their biggest influencers.

The opinion poll, done through phone interviews, was conducted between May 16 and June 1 this year covering a total of random 1,000 Malaysian young adults.

The youths were aged 21 to 35, and was selected across the country based on the voter size in each Parliament seat.