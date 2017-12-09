Health myths easily spread through social media, says Deputy Minister

There are some who still reject vaccination even after ensuring that it is halal and safe, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The spread of various myths related to health that can result in negative effects is becoming more widespread especially through social media, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya.

He said among health myths that often went viral was on vaccination and cancer.

“What is more surprising is that among the educated community, there are some who still reject vaccination even after ensuring that it is halal and safe,” he said at the launching of the book, ‘Perang Melawan Mitos’, here today.

He said children were forced to suffer the consequences of the actions of their parents who were ‘fanatics’ of health myths obtained via social media.

“The number of rejected vaccinations has gradually increased. We hope these myths on vaccinations will be put to a stop for the benefit of many,” Hilmi stressed. — Bernama