Health Ministry will conduct detailed study on ozone therapy, says deputy minister

The Health Ministry would conduct a detailed study on ozone therapy, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya. — Picture by KE OoiBALIK PULAU, May 6 — The Health Ministry will conduct a detailed study on ozone therapy following the request from the Ozone Medical Practitioners Association Malaysia (PPPOM) for the ministry to reconsider the recent ban on the treatment.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya said this when commenting on the request from PPPOM.

He also added that the results of a study conducted via Malaysian Health Technology Assessment Section (MaHTAS), had found that the treatment carried no benefits for the patients.

“Ozone therapy is a dangerous treatment as it has a molecule that is unstable and can produce air bubbles in the blood,” he said this to reporters after officiating the ‘Jom Cari Siput’ contest for Balik Pulau Parliamentary constituency at Pantai Gertak Sanggul, Teluk Kumbar here today.

“As we know, oxygen (O2) in our blood is stable and ozone treatment has much less stable oxygen (O3) and unsafe to use. If 03 gets into the blood stream and followed by the formation of air bubbles, it can cause a heart attack if the air bubbles get into the heart and clogged the arteries,” he said.

“In my opinion as a doctor, I do not see any benefit to consumers .We hope people can think properly before seeking such treatment,” he said.

Last Wednesday Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam announced a ban on ozone therapy in all business premises including clinics and beauty parlours, as there was no scientific evidence to support any therapeutic benefit of using ozone therapy for any ailments.

In another development, Dr Hilmi, who is also Member of Parliament for Balik Pulau, maintained his protest against the DAP-led Penang state government’s intention to conduct land reclamation project along Pantai Gertak Sanggul, located on the southern part of the island.

“The area is rich with marine resources such as various kind of shellfish and fish. As this area is sheltered from the monsoon season, it enables fishermen and the public to find a source of income from the sea throughout the year.

Meanwhile, a housewife Mahsuri Husin, 57, who participated in the contest when met by Bernama also agreed with Dr Hilmi’s view that the beach should be left alone without any land reclamation project.

Mahsuri, who is from Sungai Batu, Teluk Kumbar, said she also generated side income by collecting shellfish on the beach and would normally collect about 10 kilogrammes of shellfish per day, which was later sold at RM30 per kilo at the restaurants. — Bernama