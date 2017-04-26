Health Ministry to wait full medical report over religious student‘s death

PUTRAJAYA, April 26 — The Health Ministry is currently waiting for the full medical report from Hospital Sultan Ismail in relation to the tahfiz student Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi's cause of death, said its minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam.

He added the post mortem report, which would take approximately two weeks to be ready, would probably reveal if the boy had suffered from other health problems which could have aggravated his condition.

“I cannot reveal the cause of death without the full medical report. We know there is evidence of injury, bleeding underneath the skin, blood clots which could have led to infections.

“So, these are the possibilities which could have caused his death. But, I have to get the full medical report and also from those who treated him before I can say anything,” he said when met at his ministry to comment on the death of the 11-year-old who slipped into a coma after undergoing surgery to amputate both his legs.

The news on Mohammad Thaqif Amin who was warded at the hospital last Wednesday became viral on social media upon experiencing pain in the legs due to the alleged assault by the assistant warden at his religious school hostel in Kota Tinggi, Johor. He died today at 2.05pm at the hospital.

Dr Subramaniam said his ministry would issue a statement on the boy’s pre-medical condition and the cause of death in two weeks.

To another question, he said: “As far as we are concerned, the doctors at HSI tried their level best to save the child, unfortunately the child died despite what they did. This is very unfortunate.” — Bernama